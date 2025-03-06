68°
Tickets on sale now for Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival in Denham Springs

4 hours 4 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, March 06 2025 Mar 6, 2025 March 06, 2025 10:50 AM March 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Tickets are now on sale for the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival.

The country music festival in Denham Spring's North Park is held over three days starting May 23.

The festival will be headlined by musicians Frank Foster, Craig Morgan and Dylan Scott, with performances from Cajun singer Wayne Toups and other acts rounding out the lineup.

Three-day passes start at $75. Click here for more information about the event and ticketing.

