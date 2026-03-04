71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 WB near Essen Lane reopens after crash; congestion approaching Airline Highway

Wednesday, March 04 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three lanes of westbound traffic on I-12 are closed near Essen Lane due to a crash.

The crash was first reported around 5:36 a.m. Emergency response vehicles responded to the scene following the crash. 

By 7 a.m., the roadway had reopened.

Traffic was congested past Airline Highway.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

