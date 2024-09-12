77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday's Health Report: Parvovirus B-19 is making a comeback

Thursday, September 12 2024
Source: CDC
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — CDC officials are sounding the alarm on parvovirus B-19, a respiratory virus making a comeback in the United States.

Parvovirus has been around for decades, but infections are increasing, especially among children aged 5 to 9.

The virus can cause serious complications for those who are pregnant, immunocompromised or have a blood disorder. For children, flu-like symptoms are common and are sometimes followed by a distinctive facial rash called “slapped-cheek disease.”

In adults, joint pain is the most common symptom and it can last for days or even weeks.

