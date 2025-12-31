BRPD corrects, says two-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in head

BATON ROUGE - A two-year-old was injured in a shooting after being brought to the Baton Rouge District 4 headquarters before being taken to the hospital, police officials said.

The shooting happened on Harding Boulevard and the female child was driven to the police station for help.

Baton Rouge police say the woman thought she saw a relative's stolen car near a McDonald's on Harding Boulevard and attempted to follow the suspect when the suspect got out and shot at her vehicle, striking her two-year-old child in the head. The call came in around 2:45 p.m.

"He got out and specifically shot at them because they were following so close kind of chasing them in the stolen car," Chief T.J. Morse said.

Emergency officials took the child to the hospital in critical condition. BRPD officials initially said the child died as a result of their injuries, but corrected their statement to say she's in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

"We're of course canvassing the area, going to be looking at cameras all over the place, license plate reader technology, everything that we have to try to pin point exactly where this occurred that led her to drive over here to the Fourth District Police Station," Morse said.

"Violence of any kind, especially violence that harms our children, has absolutely no place in our community. This is not how our city should close the year, and it should never be a headline we grow accustomed to reading," District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney said in a statement.

"At the same time, law enforcement alone cannot carry the weight of preventing incidents like this. We must continue investing in proactive, community-based measures that keep our neighborhoods safe and our children protected before violence occurs," Kenney added.

“The events of today are completely unacceptable. As a community, we have a duty to protect all citizens, but especially our children,” Mayor Sid Edwards said in a news release. “This child needs our prayers tonight. Wherever you are or whatever you are doing, I ask that you take a moment to pray for this child’s survival and for her family as they deal with this tragedy.”

“I want to be very clear,” Edwards continued. “BRPD will use every available resource to find the individuals who committed this crime and hold them fully accountable under the law.”