Hammond man convicted of first-degree murder, awaits trial for escaping jail more than a year ago

AMITE — A Hammond man was convicted of first-degree murder more than a year after he escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, according to the District Attorney's office.

Omarion Hoofkin, 21, was found guilty of the 2022 murder of Donte Perry and the attempted murder of Perry's 12-year-old son.

Hoofkin, armed and masked, entered Perry's apartment in Hammond and shot him several times while his three children, the youngest just three years old, were home. Hoofkin also shot Perry's 12-year-old son multiple times.

Perry was found dead at the scene. The 12-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he underwent several surgeries and ultimately survived.

“This was an incredibly tragic and emotional case. Three children witnessed their father being executed in his own kitchen, and then, in the most cowardly act I have witnessed in prosecuting violent crime, the suspect raised his firearm and shot a defenseless child multiple times. Society cannot stand for such despicable behavior, and this verdict sends the message that those who commit acts of violence will face the harshest of consequences,” Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony said.

In May 2024, Hoofkin escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Amite but was recaptured days later.

The DA's office said Hoofkin is set to receive a mandatory life sentence for Perry's murder, as well as a sentence between 10 and 50 years for the attempted murder, at his Jan. 12, 2026, sentencing. He is still awaiting trial for the 2022 escape.