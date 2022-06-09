90°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday, June 9, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension sees spike in high tech equipment after spike in crime
-
Former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves avoids penalties for ignoring subpoena
-
Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home
-
Metro Council to consider law banning homelessness, prohibits camping in public areas
-
Acadian Ambulance covering tuition for Monroe National EMS Academy class