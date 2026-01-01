60°
Three taken to hospital after early morning vehicle fire along I-10 westbound near Washington Street

2 hours 26 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, January 01 2026 Jan 1, 2026 January 01, 2026 7:57 AM January 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle fire along I-10 westbound at the Washington Street exit. 

Officials told WBRZ that the incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

The fire closed the interstate to all westbound traffic for about an hour as crews worked to put out the vehicle fire.

