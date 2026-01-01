What to know about new Louisiana laws taking effect in 2026

BATON ROUGE — Several new Louisiana laws took effect on Jan. 1, aimed at impacting things from car insurance rates to daycare facilities.

In their most recent report, the Insurance Information Institute ranks Louisiana with the second-highest auto insurance in the nation. Last summer, lawmakers sought to change that.

One new policy changed how payouts after car crashes are calculated.

"You get your money back for what you're paid," Insurance expert Benjamin Albright said. "You just can't get anything on top of that for special medical damages."

Another law introduced safety standards and licensing requirements for pre-kindergarten programs. Jana Podret said her child was sexually abused by another student. When she reported the incident, it was unclear whether law enforcement or the Department of Children and Family Services was supposed to take the lead.

"I want the best for Louisiana's children, all children," Podret said. "It finally had some accountability for the schools, and the schools have to follow a law."

The new law mandates student-to-teacher ratios and requires that students not be left alone.

For homeowners looking to upgrade their roofs, getting a fortified roof now means doubling the maximum state tax deduction to $10,000. A fortified roof protects homes from leaks incurred during storm damage.