Thursday PM Forecast: temperatures ramp up in run of quiet weather

The run of nice weather will continue into Good Friday and Easter Weekend. The next shot at rain will wait until early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and cool temperatures will prevail for another night. Expect low temperatures to drift into the mid 40s once again as winds remain out of the northeast at 5-10mph. In response to ample sunshine, high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Friday. You might notice a few high clouds very late in the day.

Up Next: Over the weekend, temperatures will climb a little more. Saturday will start in the 50s and make it into the 80s while Sunday begins in the 60s before returning to the 80s. We will start to see a little bit more cloud cover, especially on Easter which could be mostly cloudy at times. Thermometers will go even higher to start the new month flirting with records on Monday. The standing mark is 88 degrees from just one year ago. The forecast calls for 87 degrees. The next rain will hold off until at least Tuesday. Early on, this system looks to be weaker in nature with only some passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

– Josh

