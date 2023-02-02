Thursday PM Forecast: staying chilly as the dreary stretch is set to end

The threat for flooding has passed. Some light rain will be possible tonight before the area gets into a several day stretch of dry weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As a front moves east tonight, ongoing light showers are expected, especially early. Either way, low clouds will remain. With winds increasing out of the north at 10-15mph, temperatures will continue their multi-day tumble, ending up in the upper 30s. On Friday, the front will continue to move east of the area with gradually clearing skies and cooler, drier air. As sun returns, highs will stop in the upper 50s thanks to cool, north winds of 10-15mph.

Up Next: The weekend will begin on a cold note as clear skies and light winds help Metro Area thermometers into the low 30s. A light freeze is even possible for the city and points to the north and east. A dry and seasonable weekend is ahead. Saturday will sneak into the low 60s and Sunday will make it into the upper 60s. By Monday and Tuesday, highs should have no problem finding the 70s! The next rain should be holding off until at least the middle of next week.

Detailed Forecast: As a weak front moves east across the Gulf Coast, light showers will linger overnight. Once the associated upper level trough pulls away on Friday, skies will gradually clear from northwest to southeast. Since there is a very cold air mass to our northwest, winds out of that direction behind the front should send temperatures tumbling toward freezing Friday night into Saturday. A freeze will be possible from the Metro Area northward into Mississippi. A weak upper level ridge will move across the Gulf Coast on Saturday and Sunday leading to high temperatures warming by about five degrees each day with the 70s possible by Monday. The next chance for rain could come around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Confidence in that possibility is low at this time as model results are in very poor agreement with the ECMWF bringing another decent soak and the GFS keeping things totally dry. Expect guidance to come together better by the weekend.

--Josh

