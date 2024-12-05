Thursday PM Forecast: Many facing a light freeze early Friday, wind adding an extra chill

A ***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY*** will be in place for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor on Friday morning. These are issued when temperatures OR feels-like temperatures dip to seasonably cold levels. The alert highlights the need for wearing appropriate winter clothing, especially if outside for extended durations. This is a new product from the National Weather Service, and is part of a series of changes to how harsh winter temperatures will be communicated going forward. For a full breakdown, CLICK HERE. Extra layers will also be a good idea on Friday afternoon as temperatures only top out in the 50s.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect clearing skies overnight and into Friday morning as a winter chill overtakes the region. Temperatures will fall into the 40s through the evening, with 30s arriving overnight. Baton Rouge will flirt with the freezing mark by daybreak. It is very much a possibility that Baton Rouge might hit 32° on Friday morning. Whether or not that happens will depend on how fast clouds clear and the rate at which cold air arrives from the north. Lows will be close to freezing for most areas in the Storm Station's 13 parish, 2 county coverage area. But areas along and north of I-10/12 will have an easier time experiencing a light freeze.

The wind will be a factor also, making the air feel slightly more frigid. Wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will dip into the 20s in many spots. Take layers if heading out for work or school in the morning, and try to cover extremities. Ensure that pets also have warm shelter. Lastly, plants will need protection from the cold. It will be a night to move indoors or cover all vegetation.

Friday afternoon looks to be chilly also with a high in the mid-50s. There will be a fair deal of sunshine with some high clouds mixed in at times.

Up Next: Saturday looks to be another cold start with lows in the 30s across most of the area. For this reason, be on the lookout for additional cold weather headlines early this weekend. Saturday afternoon will still be cool, but a bit gloomier as clouds reenter the picture. A warm front will slide through the region on Sunday, warming highs in the 70s and opening the door for additional showers and thunderstorms. Expect the next round of showers and thunderstorms to arrive Sunday, into Monday. That will kickstart another messy, unsettled period which will last through Tuesday. Another couple of inches of rain will be possible during that time. The wet weather will end by the middle of next week, allowing another cool regime to take over.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

