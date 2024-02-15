Thursday PM Forecast: Light rain arrives soon, followed by a cold spell

Rain enters the capital area as we close out the workweek, but its stay will be brief. As rain exits, a winter feel settles into the region.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds continue to thicken tonight, with overcast skies by daybreak. The thicker layer of clouds will keep temperatures even milder, with lows in the mid-50s. Overcast skies remain through the rest of our Friday, and rain chances steadily increase. A spotty shower or two will be possible through the morning hours. Rain coverage increases into the afternoon. Even so, there may be some dry moments given the scattered nature of the rain. Temperatures will be held back by the presence of showers. Look for a high in the middle-60s on Friday afternoon.

So, be sure to take rain gear if you plan on heading out to Alex Box Stadium for opening day. Although we’re dodging some areas of light rain, lightning delays do appear unlikely.

Up Next: Lingering showers can't be ruled out on Saturday, especially for areas closer to the coast. A cold front passage around daybreak will invite dry air into the region. This will result in rain exiting from north to south. By Saturday late afternoon and evening, much of the area appears dry. However, it will get fairly cold. The daytime high on Saturday will happen around daybreak, with temperatures falling into the 40s for the rest of the day. Things begin to warm up on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Those days feature the best weather over opening weekend for LSU Baseball.

Though nicer during the afternoon, Sunday and Monday morning will be cold. Areas of frost are possible, with some areas north of I-10/12 experiencing a light freeze. This will be a brief return to winter, however. We’ll see morning lows in the 50s and highs nearing 80° by midweek.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

