Gretna Police: Woman wanted on murder charges after newborn baby is found in porta-potty

GRETNA — Police in Gretna have obtained an arrest warrant for a woman accused of murder after a newborn baby was found in a porta-potty near a Waffle House, WWL reports.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, the body of the newborn was found in the porta-potty's toilet, which was near a Waffle House on Westbank Expressway in Gretna. The 37-year-old mother, Lekesha Lamelle, said that she gave birth in the porta-potty, but police could not confirm when the birth occurred.

WWL reports that an autopsy confirmed that the newborn had been alive at birth.

Lamelle is wanted for second-degree murder.