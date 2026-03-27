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Gretna Police: Woman wanted on murder charges after newborn baby is found in porta-potty
GRETNA — Police in Gretna have obtained an arrest warrant for a woman accused of murder after a newborn baby was found in a porta-potty near a Waffle House, WWL reports.
Around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, the body of the newborn was found in the porta-potty's toilet, which was near a Waffle House on Westbank Expressway in Gretna. The 37-year-old mother, Lekesha Lamelle, said that she gave birth in the porta-potty, but police could not confirm when the birth occurred.
WWL reports that an autopsy confirmed that the newborn had been alive at birth.
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Lamelle is wanted for second-degree murder.
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