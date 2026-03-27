72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gretna Police: Woman wanted on murder charges after newborn baby is found in porta-potty

3 hours 47 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 5:50 AM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

GRETNA — Police in Gretna have obtained an arrest warrant for a woman accused of murder after a newborn baby was found in a porta-potty near a Waffle House, WWL reports. 

Around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, the body of the newborn was found in the porta-potty's toilet, which was near a Waffle House on Westbank Expressway in Gretna. The 37-year-old mother, Lekesha Lamelle, said that she gave birth in the porta-potty, but police could not confirm when the birth occurred. 

WWL reports that an autopsy confirmed that the newborn had been alive at birth.

Trending News

Lamelle is wanted for second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days