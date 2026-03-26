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Drug dealer arrested for murder after man dies of cocaine overdose, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE — An alleged drug dealer was arrested for murder after a Baton Rouge man died of a cocaine overdose.
Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office show a man died in his "man cave" at his home along Watts Road on Nov. 25, 2025. Investigators found cocaine and a straw with coke residue on it in the room, and an autopsy attributed his cause of death to a cocaine overdose.
The man's family found a text exchange on his phone with a contact named "Donny" where the two appear to discuss buying drugs, documents show.
"Do you think you could get about 80 [dollars] worth tomorrow night?" the man asked Donny.
"That's the good stuff. Yes I can. My connection for that is solid. What time? 6, 7, 8??? I got me an 80 a couple weeks ago," Donny replied.
Further messages show the two arranging a time and place to meet.
Through an investigation, deputies say they identified "Donny" as 60-year-old Don Ludwick Truly.
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Deputies detained Truly at his job on March 24 and took him in for questioning. According to an arrest affidavit, Truly admitted to selling the man $80 worth of cocaine.
Truly was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and possession/distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
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