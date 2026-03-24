Tuesday PM Forecast: some foggy mornings ahead as warmth continues

March will end on a warm and largely dry note. A ridge of high pressure is currently anchoring itself over the Gulf Coast. You can think of this ridge like a "lid" on the atmosphere—it traps warm air near the ground and prevents rain from developing, which is why our skies will remain mostly clear through the weekend.

Rest of the Week: morning fog, afternoon warmth

Weekend: slightly cooler, lots of sun

Early Next Week: warming again, still dry

Tonight & Tomorrow: The first half of the note will be mostly clear. Lows will be mild in the low 60s. Moisture levels will slowly rise, and so some patchy fog may develop, especially for those traveling west toward the Atchafalaya Basin. After the fog dissipates, a mostly sunny afternoon will be ahead. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Up Next: Both Thursday and Friday mornings, fog could be even more dense and more widespread, so plan on a few extra minutes for getting to work and school. Thursday and Friday will also be the warmest afternoons of the week, with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s—just a few degrees shy of records. These numbers are well above normal for this time of year and will likely test local records, so make sure you stay hydrated if you are working outdoors.

A weak cold front will then slide through the region Friday night into Saturday. While this front won't bring much in the way of rain, it will act like a "reset button" for our local weather. It will push the humid air out and pull in a much more refreshing breeze.

Saturday and Sunday look very cooperative for any outdoor events or yard work. Highs will drop back into the upper 70s under bright, sunny skies. A new warming trend will begin shortly after this, with highs back into the 80s by Monday.

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– Josh

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