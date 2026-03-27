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Woman accused of more than $119,000 in Medicaid fraud arrested, booked into EBR Parish Prison

2 hours 25 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 6:00 AM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CHALMETTE — A Chalmette woman was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after she allegedly underreported her income to receive Medicaid benefits. 

According to the Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Lindsi Melerine provided false information to the Louisiana Department of Health between July 2021 and November 2025. This included concealing her marital status and true household income.

In total, Melerine defrauded more than $119,000 from Medicaid, an AG spokesperson said. 

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Melerine was arrested on Thursday on government benefits fraud and filing false public records charges. 

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