Thursday PM Forecast: EXTREME COLD WARNING issued ahead of weekend freeze

An ***EXTREME COLD WARNING*** will go into effect from midnight Friday night until 10

AM Sunday. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 degrees are expected around southeast Louisiana. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Tonight & Tomorrow: For the first time this week, temperatures will stay above freezing tonight. Expect lows in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A strong cold front will move through in the early morning hours, bringing a few light showers. The coldest air will be lagging behind, so temperatures will still rise during the day. Expect highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gust in the 20s possible.

Up Next: Cold air will pour into the region early Saturday, as lows are expected to reach the mid-20s. Continued breezy conditions will drive wind chill values into the teens, and possibly even the single digits. Given there will still be some lingering low-level moisture, it's not impossible that we see a few flurries early Saturday. No impacts are expected, and most will not see anything. Highs will not exceed the 30s during the day, but sunshine will emerge, especially in the afternoon. Winds will finally calm down overnight, but the coldest air of this Arctic Blast will move in. Lows are now explicitly forecasted to reach the upper teens. After the bitter cold start, highs will reach into the 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures will start to tick up next week, and even get close to average by Tuesday. Highs will return to the 60s, with lows in the 40s. As we move into the middle of the week, another front will approach, driving an increase in rain chances. Temperatures will once again fall after it passes.

