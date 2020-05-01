Thursday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly rushed to the hospital following a Thursday night shooting on North Ardenwood.

Officials say the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. within the 1900 block of North Ardenwood Drive.

The severity of the wounded person's injuries is unknown at this time.

Around the same time, Baton Rouge Police responded to a fatal shooting on the nearby East Smiley Avenue.

The shootings occurred less than a mile away from each other, but at this time it is unknown if they are related.