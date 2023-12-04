Thursday is Pearl Harbor Day; USS Kidd sets remembrance ceremony

BATON ROUGE — Thursday is Pearl Harbor Day, and the USS Kidd will commemorate the Japanese attack on Hawaii with a ceremony that morning.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to speak at Thursday's ceremonies aboard the vessel in downtown Baton Rouge. Active-duty sailors from the current USS Kidd are also scheduled to attend.

The U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Band is scheduled to play, as well.

The commemoration will begin at 11:55 a.m.

Before the Pearl Harbor remembrance, a separate ceremony will be held ashore for those lost when the U.S. Coast Guard buoy tender White Alder sank after a collision on the Mississippi River in 1968. The Coast Guard will send a cutter to anchor in the Mississippi River to mark the loss of the White Alder crew, and the ceremony will be held in the Memorial Plaza next to the USS Kidd Veterans Museum.

More information is available at www.usskidd.com

The USS Kidd is a Fletcher-class destroyer named after Rear Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd Sr., who died aboard the USS Arizona during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.