Thursday AM Forecast: Warm and dry conditions continue, Moisture creeps back in

The final weekend of October will be sunny and dry for those attending football games, fairs, festivals, concerts, and more across southern Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Moisture creeping back into the region early Wednesday will keep temperatures a few degrees higher than previous nights. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper-50s around the Capital Region with a few areas of possible patchy fog development, especially near bodies of waters and along the coast. Once the sun has risen, skies will be mainly sunny with high clouds throughout the day. An afternoon high temperature in the upper-80's Wednesday will likely come close to meeting the previous record high of 91° for October 24th set back in 1894.

Thursday evening will feature temperatures in the 70s; mild for those attending opening night of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the upper-50's.

Up Next: Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions remain the forecast through the weekend. Moisture will slowly increase over the next several days, keeping morning lows in the 60s and raising the possibility of patchy fog development each morning over the weekend. Those who may be hitting the roads for travel plans any morning over the next few should be cautious of low visibility due to fog. Afternoons remain well above average for late October, warming into the upper 80s each day in Baton Rouge. Some record highs may be met in the coming days.

Rain remains out of the question until the middle of next week when there are signs of a pattern shift. Check back this evening to see if this could affect Halloween plans.

Away Football Games: Both Capital City teams will be hitting the road this weekend for two highly anticipated match-ups. As LSU takes on Texas A&M Saturday night in College Station, fans should expect warm tailgating conditions that afternoon with temperatures in the upper-80's under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will fall throughout the game, into the lower 70s by the 4th quarter. Check out this week's LSU's Kickoff Weather Index, here. Similar conditions are expected in Tallahassee, FL as Southern takes on Florida A&M. The evening kickoff will be mild after a warm afternoon full of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Fans heading to Florida or Texas this weekend will not need to pack any raingear but don't forget the sunglasses!

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Emma Kate C.

