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Coroner's office: 15-year-old found shot dead in middle of road in Southdowns neighborhood
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death early Thursday morning in the Southdowns neighborhood.
Suhib Yousef's body was found in the middle of Poplar Street near Lee Drive around 2 a.m. on Thursday. People in the area initially thought the teen was struck by a car, but it was later learned that he was shot and killed, Baton Rouge Police said.
Security video from the scene shows Yousef taking out the trash late Wednesday night before an SUV pulled up to him, at which point he walked to the driver's window and was dragged more than 250 yards down the road.
His body was found by police with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but have not yet identified a suspect or motive.
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An East Baton Rouge Parish School District spokesperson said that Yousef was a Liberty High School student.
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