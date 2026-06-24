Wednesday AM Forecast: Midweek storms precede dangerous heat over the weekend

We are looking at isolated showers and thunderstorms developing across the area, especially by this afternoon. Rain coverage will tick down after today, kicking off an extended stretch of consistently hot and mainly dry conditions.

Today & Tonight: We can expect plenty of morning sunshine on Wednesday, which will quickly drive our afternoon highs into the lower 90s. By late afternoon, our attention shifts to the northwest, where a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop and push toward the Capital Area. The main forecasting question is how well this activity will hold together as it moves southeastward. While neighborhoods north and east of Baton Rouge run the highest risk of being clipped, anyone along and north of the I-10 corridor should stay weather-aware. Should these storms hold their strength, they will be capable of producing localized gusty winds and brief, heavy downpours. Overnight, a spotty storm or two cannot be ruled out, with lows settling in the mid-70s.





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Up Next: A ridge of high pressure will tighten its grip over the region through the end of the week into the weekend. This atmospheric setup triggers large-scale subsidence—sinking air that effectively caps the atmosphere and suppresses most thunderstorm development. Consequently, rain coverage drops to 20% Thursday, and 10% Friday, limited to highly localized, short-lived afternoon pop-ups.

The dominant weather story transitions entirely to extreme heat. Ambient temperatures will climb well into the mid-90s, but when coupled with our Gulf moisture, peak afternoon heat indices are modeled to reach a dangerous 108 to 112 degrees. Drink plenty of water, minimize outdoor exertion during peak heating, and utilize air-conditioned spaces to prevent heat-related illness.

Looking further out into next week, long-range guidance indicates the season's first significant plume of Saharan dust migrating across the Atlantic toward the Gulf Coast. This incredibly dry, stable air mass serves as a hostile environment for tropical systems, effectively choking off the deep moisture needed for tropical formation. Beyond its suppressing effect on tropical activity, the dust particles will introduce a distinct daytime haze while setting up the atmospheric conditions for highly vibrant, orange sunsets.

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The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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