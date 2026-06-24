Trio of Tigers rated Top-10 at their position in College Football 27

BATON ROUGE - Three LSU Tigers have earned top-10 positional rankings in EA Sports College Football 27, highlighting the star power expected to lead the Tigers into the 2026 season.

Tight end Trey'Dez Green received the highest ranking among LSU players, checking in as the No. 1 tight end in the game. The former Zachary standout is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he established himself as one of the SEC's most dangerous red-zone threats and a rising NFL prospect.

LSU transfer Jordan Seaton was rated as the fourth-best left tackle in College Football 27. The former five-star recruit arrived in Baton Rouge after two standout seasons at Colorado, where he earned Freshman All-American honors and later Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt landed eighth among all quarterbacks in the game. Leavitt transferred to LSU after emerging as one of college football's top signal-callers and was regarded as the nation's top quarterback available in the transfer portal by On3.

Tigers in the top-10 for their position in this year’s college football game ?? pic.twitter.com/zHpbxLKLtT — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 24, 2026

EA Sports College Football 27 releases worldwide on July 9, with early access beginning July 6 for players who purchase the Deluxe Edition.

The annual franchise returned in 2024 after an 11-year hiatus and quickly became one of the best-selling sports video games in the country.