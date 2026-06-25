Thursday AM Forecast: Heat builds as rain chances go down

Thursday will feature isolated storms in the PM hours, but rain chances go way down into the weekend. High heat and high humidity will drive feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits, so make sure you are hydrating plenty!

Today & Tonight: It will be a quiet start to your morning, with muggy temperatures in the 70s. Early sunshine will cause temperatures to rapidly rise, and reach near 93° in the afternoon. Peak heat index values thanks to high humidity will be near 103°. Rain chances have been increased somewhat, but we are still only expecting isolated storm firing in the PM hours. Skies clear out in the overnight hours, with lows in the middle 70s.

Up Next: A ridge of high pressure will steadily build as we head into the weekend. This will shut down most shower and storm development, and cause highs to ramp up into the mid-90s. Humidity will stay high, meaning heat index values could be dangerous, especially by late weekend into early next week. It will feel close to 108-112° at times, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water, and taking breaks if needed. As we approach the middle of next week, the ridge will back off a bit, opening up the door to more storm development.

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The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days. In fact, the first major Saharan dust plume will track across the Atlantic over the next week, helping to limit the chances of tropical development. Some of that dust could reach the Capital Area early next week, creating hazy daytime skies before scattering the light rays to produce more vivid, fiery-orange sunrises and sunsets.

— Balin

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