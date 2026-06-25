Accused drug dealer arrested after raid of Ethel home

ETHEL - A man was arrested for selling drugs out of his East Feliciana Parish home following several weeks of investigation by law enforcement.

Lavell Matthews, 43, was arrested after investigators raided his home on Tuesday. Law enforcement discovered an array of illicit drugs, five guns, and over $32,000 in cash. They seized approximately 220 pills, which are believed to contain fentanyl, as well as 38 grams of methamphetamine, according to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office.

Matthews was charged with two counts of intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, three counts of intent to distribute Schedule II drugs and illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substances.

His bond has been set at $255,000.