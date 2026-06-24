Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS next season, reports say

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call college football games for CBS in the 2026-2027 season, according to a report by On3.

Kelly, now a CBS college football analyst, will be on the broadcast for Mountain West Conference games, the report says.

LSU hired Kelly in 2021 as the successor to Ed Orgeron. He was fired in October last year after the Tigers were blown out in Death Valley by Texas A&M, his team's third loss of the season.