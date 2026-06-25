91°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man arrested in 1987 deadly stabbing after DNA from scene identified him
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in a 1987 stabbing after DNA results identified him as a suspect, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Thomas Klotz, 45, was in Baton Rouge working with a local radio station when he was found dead in a hotel room on April 19, 1987. Officials at the time determined Klotz was stabbed to death.
Trending News
Sean Atkinson, 62, was arrested in Mobile, Alabama after evidence from the crime scene in 1987 was submitted for DNA analysis. Atkinson is awaiting extradition back to Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Water District No. 1 customers without water for several hours...
-
Gov. Landry vetoes several bills, funding provisions passed during 2026 legislative session
-
BRFD: Man arrested on arson charges after Curtis Street air conditioning unit...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Teenager killed in Southdowns neighborhood, sources say
-
2une In Previews: Watson marking 250th July 4th Celebration with parade
Sports Video
-
Trio of Tigers rated Top-10 at their position in College Football 27
-
Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS...
-
Team Phelps: Napoleonville family "all-in" on son's rodeo dream
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
-
Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven breaks down recruitment