BRPD: Man arrested in 1987 deadly stabbing after DNA from scene identified him

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in a 1987 stabbing after DNA results identified him as a suspect, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Thomas Klotz, 45, was in Baton Rouge working with a local radio station when he was found dead in a hotel room on April 19, 1987. Officials at the time determined Klotz was stabbed to death.

Sean Atkinson, 62, was arrested in Mobile, Alabama after evidence from the crime scene in 1987 was submitted for DNA analysis. Atkinson is awaiting extradition back to Baton Rouge.