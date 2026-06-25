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BRPD: Man arrested in 1987 deadly stabbing after DNA from scene identified him

44 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 5:01 PM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in a 1987 stabbing after DNA results identified him as a suspect, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Thomas Klotz, 45, was in Baton Rouge working with a local radio station when he was found dead in a hotel room on April 19, 1987. Officials at the time determined Klotz was stabbed to death.

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Sean Atkinson, 62, was arrested in Mobile, Alabama after evidence from the crime scene in 1987 was submitted for DNA analysis. Atkinson is awaiting extradition back to Baton Rouge.

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