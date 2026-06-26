Friday AM forecast: Hot weather continues this weekend

South Louisiana gets a break from widespread rain this weekend, but the heat will steadily ramp up with heat index values nearing 108 degrees by Sunday and early next week. The next better chance for heavy rain and a few strong storms arrives by the middle of next week.

Today and tonight: Friday will feature a typical summer pattern with a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid conditions, and only an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with most communities staying dry through the day. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Patchy clouds will linger, but most areas remain dry overnight.





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Up Next: Temperatures and humidity will continue climbing Saturday before heat index values reach around 105 to 108 degrees on Sunday. Rain chances remain low through the weekend, although a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms are still possible. Because storms will be limited in number, any storm that does develop could briefly become strong with gusty winds.

Looking ahead, a more active weather pattern develops Tuesday through Thursday as deeper tropical moisture returns. That will increase the threat for showers and thunderstorms, and a few strong to severe storms. Forecast guidance suggests rainfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour in the heaviest storms, especially by the middle of next week.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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