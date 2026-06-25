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Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish deputies say

1 hour 23 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 3:47 PM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND — A man arrived at an emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is working to identify who shot him.

TPSO said the 21-year-old man was in critical but stable condition on Thursday. 

Deputies said the shooting happened along Sawdust Lane in Roseland. Investigators believe the man met up with a group of people and, "at some point, shots were fired."

No additional injuries were reported.

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TPSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact its criminal investigations division or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. 

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