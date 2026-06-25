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Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish deputies say
ROSELAND — A man arrived at an emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is working to identify who shot him.
TPSO said the 21-year-old man was in critical but stable condition on Thursday.
Deputies said the shooting happened along Sawdust Lane in Roseland. Investigators believe the man met up with a group of people and, "at some point, shots were fired."
No additional injuries were reported.
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TPSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact its criminal investigations division or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
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