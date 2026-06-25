Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish deputies say

ROSELAND — A man arrived at an emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is working to identify who shot him.

TPSO said the 21-year-old man was in critical but stable condition on Thursday.

Deputies said the shooting happened along Sawdust Lane in Roseland. Investigators believe the man met up with a group of people and, "at some point, shots were fired."

No additional injuries were reported.

TPSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact its criminal investigations division or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.