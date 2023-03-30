Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures and humidity are on the way up

Temperatures are on the way up.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a chilly start, we are warming up today! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s today with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Starting Friday, the humidity will be climbing, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower will be possible, but most areas will stay dry. Isolated showers will be around early Saturday. The entire day will not be a washout. Temperatures between the clouds will be in the 80s. Warm temperatures in the 80s last into Sunday too. A few showers will be possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but again we are not tracking a total washout for either day. The high humidity will be the thing you won’t be able to avoid. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

