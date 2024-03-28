Thursday AM Forecast: Remaining dry and warm through Easter weekend

After slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds on Wednesday, an ample amount of sunshine returns today and temperatures begin to increase each afternoon over the next few days. Rain remains unlikely through the end of the month.

Today & Tonight: Sunrise this morning at 6:58am will display mainly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40's. With plenty of sunshine all day today and light northerly winds, an afternoon high near 76° is expected in the Capital Area. Skies will remain clear overnight, allowing temperatures to cool back down into the mid-40s for another chilly start on Friday.

Up Next: Sunny skies again on Friday will allow even warmer afternoon temperatures, in the upper 80's, as high pressure continues to dominate the southeast United States. As the high pressure continues east, winds will take a more southerly direction all weekend, which will allow for an uptick in dew points and warmer temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies early Saturday will keep temperatures in the upper-50s but expect partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Both Saturday and Easter Sunday have forecasted high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The warming trend continues into the start of April as high's are expected in the upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of rain does not arrive until Tuesday when a system will move across the country. Rain coverage at this time does not look significant.

– Emma Kate Cowan

