Thursday AM Forecast: Rain returns today with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible

Rain and thunderstorms expected around the state today. Some storms could contain heavier downpours and gusty winds, especially this evening and overnight. While we do expect some dry time during the day Friday and Saturday, make sure to keep your raingear handy through the weekend as showers are likely each day.

Today & Tonight: Thursday starts breezy and cool with clouds continuing to build and temperatures in the upper 40s across the state. Showers enter Louisiana this morning via the southwest corner and will make their way into SE Louisiana during the early morning hours. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s. Isolated showers can be expected throughout the day and by the time you head home from work, some showers might be heavier in nature. Rain, and the breezy winds, with an occasional rumble of thunder and lightning will continue into the evening with the largest coverage occurring overnight tonight. Friday morning's commute could be a bit soggy as well, with possible spotty, strong thunderstorms with downpours and gusty winds.

Up Next: Some dry time is expected for the second half of Friday which will be mild with highs in the upper 70s. Any breaks of sun even leave a possibility for one or two spots to hit 80 degrees. Late Friday night, a cold front will push into the area with another round of rain and thunderstorms. Lingering showers could be around early Saturday but overall, the day does not look to be a total washout and activity is expected to wrap up by Sunday morning at the latest. Over the next few days, about 2-3 inches of rain is expected to add up with some isolated higher amounts. After weekend highs and lows in the 70s and 60s respectively, drier, more seasonable weather is expected next week.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days. The final day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is tomorrow.

– Emma Kate Cowan

