Thursday AM Forecast: Near freezing temps this morning followed by the start of a warming trend

A warming trend begins this afternoon that will result in a return to 80 degree afternoons by Sunday. Still no great sign of rain over the next week.

A ***FREEZE WARNING*** is in effect from 1 - 8am this morning for all of southwest Mississippi and neighboring parishes in Louisiana. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Today & Tonight: Locations along and north of I-12 are expected to drop below freezing and a few isolated spots south of the interstate may reach the mark as well early this morning. Later in the day, temperatures will rebound a bit warmer than previous afternoons. Under sunny skies with light winds from the ENE temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Overnight, we will not see as cold of temperatures, although still expect a chilly start to Friday with temps in the lower 40s.

Up Next: A noticeable warm up begins Friday with afternoon temperatures sitting comfortably in the mid-70s. The climb will continue on a very sunny weekend with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By early next week, thermometers will be running about 5-10 degrees above the seasonal averages of 75 and 51 with partly cloudy skies. The next earliest, small chance for a shower will come on Tuesday as a weak front stalls north of the area.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A trough of low pressure is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity while moving westward over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some development of this disturbance over the next couple of days before it moves inland over Central America by this weekend. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America late this week and into the weekend.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.