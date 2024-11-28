Thursday AM Forecast: Layers needed by Thanksgiving dinner as chilly air arrives behind cold front

This year's Thanksgiving forecast is a bit unusual; morning temperatures will actually be the warmest of the day as cooling will take place this afternoon thanks to a cold front passing through. By turkey time tonight, you may be reaching for an extra layer to throw on.

Thanksgiving: As a cold front moves through Louisiana from the northwest early Thursday morning, a few spotty showers and storms will pass through the Capital Region. The good news is that this system is quick moving and conditions should be mostly dry by the time most are waking up or participating in today's Turkey Trot. Skies will be cloudy all day with an occasional peak of sunshine. With the cold front passing, morning temperatures near 70 degrees will cool into the 60s as the day wears on. Thanksgiving as a whole will be mild but by dinner time tonight, temperatures will become a bit chilly. After sunset, temps will cool into the 50s, eventually landing in the low to mid 40s early Friday morning. With a nice breeze around today as well, it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring an extra layer with you when heading outside or to dinner.

Up Next: Friday and beyond, it will get downright chilly for southern Louisiana. Those getting out to score deals on Black Friday or attend any football games this weekend will need to bundle up. Daytime highs only reach the 60s through early next week, and many mornings will feature lows in the 30s. And with morning lows dipping below 40°, that means it's time to start paying attention to the forecast for frost considerations. Frost is unlikely on Friday, but cannot be ruled out beginning this weekend. Some neighborhoods outside of Baton Rouge might even get close to freeze territory in the coming days.

LSU & Bayou Classic: Tailgaters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans this weekend will need to add extra layers to their gameday attire this Saturday. While conditions might be a few degrees warmer in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic due to the warming influence of Lake Pontchartrain, it'll still be cool enough to extra layers. LSU Fans will need to prepare for a kickoff temperature in the low to mid-50s on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the game. Check out the latest LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see how the Tigers typically play in these conditions.





The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Emma Kate C.

