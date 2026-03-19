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'He would just keep going:' Witness says high speech chase ended right in front of her
GONZALES - Two people are in critical condition and one is headed to jail after a high-speed chase through Ascension Parish ended with the driver crashing into multiple cars.
The driver, Carmille Anderson, allegedly stabbed a woman in Prairieville before the chase through Gonzales, which ended on Burnside Avenue.
Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to a call for help at a home in Prairieville, where they found a woman stabbed in the neck. Officials say the suspect in that stabbing, Anderson, drove away. Gonzales police officers found him in his van and began pursuing him.
Before the eventual crash on Highway 44, crowds of onlookers pulled out cellphones and recorded the pandemonium. Kayla Champagne says she was closing up her office for the day, turning off the lights and locking the doors when she heard tires screech.
"It felt like ten minutes, but it was honestly just two minutes," Champagne said.
The van Anderson drove sustained damage in the chase, but even with the driver's side wheel gone, Champagne says the van wouldn't stop.
"Police would hit him, and he would just keep going," she said.
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The chase turned into a grocery store parking lot and weaved through the parking spots, nearly hitting customers, according to police.
When the van finally stopped, police say Carmille Anderson had self-inflicted stab wounds.
Both the driver, Carmille Anderson, and the woman police say he stabbed remain in the hospital.
Officials say they will formally charge Anderson once he is released from the hospital.
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