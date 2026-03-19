Exxon-Mobil's 'Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day' inspires next generation of female STEM leaders

BATON ROUGE — Exxon-Mobil hosted its "Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day" on Thursday with the aim of inspiring the next generation of female engineers and STEM leaders.

More than 100 ninth and tenth-grade students were given the opportunity to engage with members of Exxon-Mobil's Women's Interest Network.

"Yeah, we're excited to host these area schools and spark an interest in these girls today, it is just a spark and it hopefully ignites into something more than that," Brooke Pittman of the WIN said.

Organizers said the event has been going for more than 20 years and continues to grow.