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Exxon-Mobil's 'Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day' inspires next generation of female STEM leaders
BATON ROUGE — Exxon-Mobil hosted its "Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day" on Thursday with the aim of inspiring the next generation of female engineers and STEM leaders.
More than 100 ninth and tenth-grade students were given the opportunity to engage with members of Exxon-Mobil's Women's Interest Network.
"Yeah, we're excited to host these area schools and spark an interest in these girls today, it is just a spark and it hopefully ignites into something more than that," Brooke Pittman of the WIN said.
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Organizers said the event has been going for more than 20 years and continues to grow.
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