Tuesday PM Forecast: from frosty starts to spring warmth

Young, tender plants will need to be protected from chilly temperatures for one more night. A significant warming trend will take hold on Wednesday and continue through the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday: frosty start, passing clouds

Thursday: lots of sun, warmer

Friday Through Weekend: warm, mainly clear

Tonight & Tomorrow: It is questionable as to whether or not there will be patchy frost overnight. Low temperatures will fall far enough, into the upper 30s, to make it possible—especially in neighborhoods north and east of Baton Rouge. Two other necessary ingredients for frost—moisture and clear skies—will be on the fringe, though. If moisture is slightly lower than expected, or clouds are slightly thicker than expected, frost will not form. Out of an abundance of caution, you might consider covering or moving the plants for one more night. Tomorrow, we will begin a slow modification of the air mass as the sun will start winning the battle against cold air. High temperatures will go about ten degrees higher than previous days, into the upper 60s.

Up Next: Temperatures will trend even warmer on Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. The warmup will kick into another gear just in time for the start of Astronomical Spring on Friday. A ridge of high pressure will anchor itself over the region, acting as an umbrella that shields the region from thick clouds and rain. As a result, the area will have a mild and stable stretch of weather. Friday through Monday will generally have highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

LSU Baseball, other outdoor activities, and backyard parties can be planned without worry as there are no storms or major headaches on the horizon. You might even take the opportunity for a car wash to get the pollen off the car!

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– Josh

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