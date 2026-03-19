Former Pointe Coupee deputy working at Angola dies at 27 after car crash on prison grounds

NEW ROADS — A former Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who was working at the Louisiana State Penitentiary died in a car crash on Angola grounds on Wednesday.

Tyler Grezaffi, 27, was involved in a car crash where her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sources told WBRZ. Grezaffi was employed as a Master Sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at the time of her death.

Sources said that Department of Corrections officials tried to ping her location, drove by several times, but could not find her since she was off the road. Sources added authorities could not find her for around an hour. It was a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who found her after he got out to look.

“Although Tyler Grezaffi was at the beginning of her promising career in public safety and corrections, she had already made a significant impact through her previous roles with the Pointe Coupee and Iberville Parish Sheriffs’ Offices,” DOC Secretary Gary Westcott said. “Since joining our department more than a year ago, her dedication, energy and kindness have left an unforgettable mark on everyone she encountered.”

DOC added that the Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident.

Grezaffi's father, Sgt. Scott Grezaffi also worked at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Many of us have had the privilege of watching Tyler grow up over the years as she followed in her father’s footsteps and became part of our law enforcement family," Sheriff René Thibodeaux said on Facebook. "Tyler was a beautiful soul who brought light to everyone around her — both within our department and throughout the community. Her kindness, dedication, and bright spirit left a lasting impression on those who knew and worked alongside her."

Thibodeaux said the loss of Grezaffi is "deeply painful and impactful for our entire PCPSO family."

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask that you keep Sgt. Grezaffi, the Grezaffi family, and all who loved Tyler in your thoughts and prayers," he added.