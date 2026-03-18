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Wednesday PM Forecast: Conquering the cold, warmup arrives just in time for spring
A warming trend is officially underway. With zero rain in the forecast, it's all systems geaux for car washes, gardening, or a trip to the ballpark this weekend.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Plants are no longer in danger from a frost or freeze. Still take a jacket in the morning, as lows will settle in the mid-40s under a mainly clear sky. The extra layer will not be necessary by the afternoon. Highs will jump about 10° relative to Wednesday, into the mid-to-upper 70s. This is just a touch above average for the time of year.
Up Next: Winter will be conquered just in time for the official arrival of spring on Friday. Highs will return to the lower 80s then and jump into the mid-80s over the weekend — all with sunshine maintaining itself. This is an ideal stretch of weather for any yard work, car washes, or patio dining. LSU Baseball won’t have any weather worries for SEC play against Oklahoma.
Allergy sufferers should have tissues nearby, as the lack of rain will result in rising pollen counts. The warm and dry pattern appears to linger into the first half of next week.
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