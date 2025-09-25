Thursday AM Forecast: Hanging on to some storms this morning, cold front passage later

Before a cold front gets here, we will observe some more showers and storms, especially along and south of the 10/12 corridor. After it passes through around midday, we get much drier, with humidity steadily dropping.

Today & Tonight: Heavy rain has been ongoing this morning down closer towards the coast. This will continue throughout the rest of the morning, and some of it could even spread further inland. Along and south of the 10/12 corridor will have the best chance of rain. A cold front will finally start pushing through around midday. This will render the 2nd half of the day much drier, with only some lingering showers. Highs will top out near 85 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. We will begin to clear out overnight with humidity steadily dropping. Lows will bottom out near 67 degrees.

Up Next: Much nicer conditions are expected through the weekend and early next week. Friday will only feature a stray shower or two, and mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid-80s! Saturday morning is looking very nice, with lows near 63 degrees. Sunshine, highs in the upper 80s, lows in the mid-60s, and low humidity will dominate the forecast through Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday, expect a few more clouds, with temperatures working slightly higher. It might also start to feel a touch muggy, but overall humidity will not be too high.

The Tropics: Gabrielle has moved over cooler waters, which is causing the storm to lose some strength, though its center is still well organized. Winds are estimated to be near 75 mph, and the storm is racing east at about 28 mph. Gabrielle is expected to pass near or over the Azores later today into early Friday, bringing a period of strong winds as it transitions into a different type of storm system. While it may weaken some over the next several hours, computer models suggest it could briefly strengthen again as it changes into an extratropical system, with hurricane-force winds possible as it crosses the Azores. After that, Gabrielle should gradually lose strength as it moves southeast toward Portugal, where it’s expected to dissipate in about four days.

Humberto remains a tropical storm this morning, with most of its thunderstorms clustered on the east side while the storm’s center is partly exposed on the west. Winds are holding steady around 45 mph, and the storm is moving northwest at about 10 mph. Over the next few days, Humberto will track along the edge of a high-pressure system, but its exact path is uncertain because of another developing system nearby, which could influence its track. Some models show it moving faster and turning east sooner, while others keep it slower and farther west, so the forecast has been adjusted slightly westward for now. Once environmental conditions become more favorable, Humberto is expected to intensify. Forecasts call for Humberto to reach hurricane strength this weekend and possibly become a major hurricane early next week. A tropical wave centered near the Dominican Republic continues to produces widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move west-northwestward around 10 to 15 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through today. The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas late this week.

