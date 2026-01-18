42°
EBRSO: 19-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old at a Baton Rouge high school
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old at a Baton Rouge high school, arrest documents said.
Jerry Polk, 19, was arrested after the victim's mother showed detectives text messages between Polk and the victim leading up to the incident; security footage on campus matched her claims.
Arrest documents did not say which high school the incident took place at; both Polk and the victim attended the high school.
Polk was booked for indecent behavior with juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
