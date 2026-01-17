$50 million development in North Baton Rouge to bring new grocery store alongside other businesses

BATON ROUGE — A $50 million investment in North Baton Rouge is scheduled to begin development on Monday as the area receives a new grocery store along with additional retail development by Harvest Fresh.

The project, named The BLVD at Harding, will be located within Howell Place off Harding Boulevard.

A new full-service grocery store is planned to be at the center of the development with new additions including retail shops, medical offices, DMV Express services, coffee and food concepts and small business spaces all planned to be added to the area.

The development is currently projected to create more than 250 permanent and construction-related jobs.

The project aims to " allow students and residents to shop locally, reduce travel burdens, and keep dollars circulating within North Baton Rouge and District Two" by restoring access to essential services and economic opportunity.

The groundbreaking for the development will be hosted by Senator Regina Barrow and Governor Jeff Landry on Monday.