Walker High growing girls' wrestling one match at a time

WALKER - In January 2024, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) officially made girls' wrestling a varsity sport. Since then, over 400 girls from across the state are taking the mat in a sport that is gaining popularity every day.

Walker High School has nearly 30 athletes on their roster, but only four of them are girls. Though small in numbers, the Wildcat wrestlers are making a big impact on the mat.

"It's really awesome because up until this year, we haven't brought home a team trophy. Between boys and girls, we've brought home 4 team trophies this year," head coach Chris Godso Jr. said about the six-year old program.

Walker High sophomore Willow Dixon has only been wrestling for five years, and she has worked her way up to being the No. 1 girls' wrestler in the state for her weight class. She says that her experience in competing against boys has helped her grow in the sport.

"The boys, they didn't scare me because I was so used to it from jiu jitsu when I was younger, but now when I look at it, it's just another person on the mat," Dixon said.

Like many sports, wrestling has become an outlet of expression for some wrestlers, like Walker freshman Mackenzie Thomas.

"It builds character for a girl. I know not a lot of girls want to do wrestling because it's like a manly sport, but it really like changes you. It teaches you a lot about life, and it just makes you better. It makes you stronger. It makes you more confident," Thomas said.

The Wildcats girls are nearing the home-stretch of their second season as a varsity sport. They hope to take home some hardware at the state tournament next month.

"You know, we started this program with one mat, a hope and a dream. Seeing where we've come from to where we are, you know, we're right on track with where I hoped we would be. The girls that I have right now, I think all can be multiple-time state champions," Godso said.

The state wrestling tournament is set for Feb. 6-7 in Bossier City, LA.