EBRSO: Woman faces felony conspiracy charges after setting vehicle on fire, filing insurance claim

1 hour 30 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 11:03 PM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman for allegedly setting her vehicle on fire before filing an insurance claim, arrest documents say.

Daresha Paul, 30, allegedly plotted to drive her car to St. Landry Parish, set it on fire and stage the incident as a vehicle theft. Arrest records say Paul then filed a claim through State Farm.

Paul is booked for criminal conspiracy as well as prohibited activities and sanctions.

