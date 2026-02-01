47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three suspects arrested in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting that left 5 people injured, including a child

42 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 February 01, 2026 3:20 PM February 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffrey Travis released a statement regarding a Mardi Gras parade shooting in Clinton on Saturday that left five people injured, including one child.

According to Sheriff Travis, three suspects were taken into custody at the scene, and investigators have since officially arrested all three.

Two of the suspects, Noah Basquine, 19, of Ethel, along with a 15-year-old, were charged with obstruction of justice, attempted second-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade.

The third, Jascent Scott, 26, of Baker, was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and two counts of resisting an officer. Investigators do not believe that Scott was involved in the shootings. 

The shooting, which took place during the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade, left a child and another person in critical condition and 3 others injured.

Trending News

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days