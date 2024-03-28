Three students, one emergency employee suffer minor injuries after school bus crash involving ambulance

PORT ALLEN - A West Baton Rouge school bus and ambulance were involved in an accident in Port Allen Wednesday morning.



It happened on Court St. and N. 14th St. around 7:19 a.m.



West Baton Rouge School District says, 40 students from Cohn Elementary were on the bus at the time. Three received minor injuries, and were transported to a local hospital as a safety precaution. One emergency employee riding in the ambulance was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The remaining students were put on another bus to head to school, or were picked up by parents.



An Acadian ambulance was towed from the scene. The Acadian Ambulance company says, the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time and two paramedics immediately assisted students on the bus. Four more ambulances were called to the scene.

The Port Allen Police Department says the crash is under investigation.