Latest Weather Blog
Three Southeastern students receive Emmy scholarships
HAMMOND – Three Southeastern Louisiana University students received prestigious Emmy scholarships.
The students work for the Southeastern Channel and study television in the electronic media concentration of the Department of Languages and Communication. The three are the first-ever students attending a Louisiana university to receive scholarships by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Junior Amanda Kitch of Mandeville and senior Courtney Bruno of New Orleans each won $5,000 scholarships for the upcoming academic year. Dylan Domangue, a freshman, of Houma was awarded a $3,000 stipend.
Trending News
The Suncoast Chapter offers scholarships to eligible high school seniors and university students who reside within the Suncoast Region, comprised of Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Puerto Rico.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic