Three Southeastern students receive Emmy scholarships

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, August 16 2017
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

HAMMOND – Three Southeastern Louisiana University students received prestigious Emmy scholarships.

The students work for the Southeastern Channel and study television in the electronic media concentration of the Department of Languages and Communication. The three are the first-ever students attending a Louisiana university to receive scholarships by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Junior Amanda Kitch of Mandeville and senior Courtney Bruno of New Orleans each won $5,000 scholarships for the upcoming academic year. Dylan Domangue, a freshman, of Houma was awarded a $3,000 stipend.

The Suncoast Chapter offers scholarships to eligible high school seniors and university students who reside within the Suncoast Region, comprised of Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Puerto Rico.

