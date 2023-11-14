Three roundabouts to be built on Roddy Road in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH- Roundabouts are already being built in Ascension Parish, but now even more are expected to be constructed to ease traffic in the area.

Along Roddy Road in Gonzales, three more roundabouts are expected to be built so infrastructure can match growth in the parish.

"This is an opportunity to get traffic flowing on some of these side streets and some of these parallel streets and provide a more efficient route to our residents," Daniel Helms, the Ascension Parish Chief Transportation Engineer, said.

Helms said the roundabouts will work as an alternative to traffic lights.

"By removing that delay, they can get to their families and get to where they need to be quicker than by using traffic signals."

Tuesday night, people who live near Roddy Road walked around at a public meeting to get more information.

Helms says roundabouts are a safer option to traffic lights, and are more cost effective—despite costing around $2 million. Helms added that the roundabouts seem to be popular.

"For the most part, we have not heard any negative feedback."

But State Representative Kathy Edmenston says her constituents are not sold.

"The constituency is concerned about what will happen as they are building the roundabouts, and concerned about being stopped more than they should," Edmenston said.

She says the people she represents question if the roundabouts are more effective than traffic lights, but she is optimistic.

"I'm hopeful that it is going to be a really good thing," Edmenston said.

DOTD will help fund three roundabouts. It is not known when construction will begin.