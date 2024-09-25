Three plead guilty to battery, attempted manslaughter in 2021 altercation with Ascension deputies

SORRENTO — Three people pleaded guilty in connection to a 2021 altercation with Ascension Parish deputies in a Sorrento neighborhood, court records from the 23rd District Court show.

Juan Madera Ortiz Sr., 42, and Juan Ortiz Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter on Tuesday. Jose Ortiz, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery.

On May 20, 2021, deputies responded to a home near Wildwood Drive about a loud music complaint and made contact with three Hispanic men who all appeared to be intoxicated, court records said. The men were warned about the music complaints and deputies left the area.

Deputies were later dispatched to the same Sorrento home shortly after and identified the three men as Juan Madera Ortiz Sr., Juan Ortiz Jr. and Jose Ortiz. During the call, Juan Ortiz Jr. and Sr. attacked a deputy and placed him into a chokehold, and punched and kicked him in the face and torso, court records said. Jose Ortiz also attacked a second deputy.

Juan Ortiz Sr. was shot by one of the deputies, court records said. The injured deputies and Juan Ortiz Sr. were then brought to local hospitals to be treated for significant injuries

The three men were later booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Following their guilty pleas, all three defendants were placed into the custody of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, court records said. Sentencing is set for Oct. 24.