Three people injured in drive-by shooting on Alaska Street Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said three men were walking along the street when a car pulled up to them and shot at them, injuring two of them. The third man was run over by a car, though it was unclear if it was the car that had pulled up.
Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately available.
